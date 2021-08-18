Hundreds of youth have protested the killing of a 15year old boy by officers of the Amotekun corps in Mokola area of Ibadan.

TVC news gathered that the boy who was on duty at a private printing press was on his way to get food around 3am and was mistaken for a thief.

It was also gathered that the deceased who was getting set for his WEAC examination the next morning was not known for committing atrocities in the area.

The youths who took their grievances to Amotekun’s office also went to the state secretariat to express their outrage over the murder of one of their own.

The protest also led to the disruption of vehicular movements around Agodi area of Ibadan.

The Oyo state police command has yet to issue an official statement in connection with the killing.