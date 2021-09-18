Angry mob killed six suspected bandits in Tangaza

Six suspected armed bandits have been set ablaze by angry mob in a village in Tangaza local government area in the northern Senatorial District of Sokoto State.

A source who spoke with our correspondent through a telephone interviewed said the bandits were apprehended by security forces with the help of some local vigilante members in the local government.

The source said the arrested bandits are part of the assailant that visited the village earlier and killed two persons and abducted four persons.

He said the bandits were chased after the attack on the village and six of them were apprehended in the near by bushes within the local government .

The source told our correspondent that while the police were planning to transport the suspects to the police command headquarters in Sokoto the angry mob overpowered the police and forcefully snatched the suspects from the security personnel.

The angry mob pounced on the suspected bandits and in the process killed the six suspects by setting them ablaze.

When contacted Sokoto state police command Public Relations Officer , Assistant Superintendent of Police Sanusi Abubakar confirmed the incident, but refused to comment further.