The Independent National Electoral Commission said the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party nomination for the Bayelsa Governorship Election is invalid.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, stated this on TVC News This Morning Show while reacting to the nullification of the state’s governorship election declared that the party’s candidate did not fulfil the minimum age requirement which is thirty five.

#BayelsaGovshipElection: Independent National Electoral Commission @inecnigeria says the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party nomination for the Bayelsa Governorship Election is invalid. pic.twitter.com/dLvuzM9Niw — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) August 18, 2020

The governorship election petitions tribunal on Monday nullified the election of Governor Douye Diri and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo. It also ordered fresh election within ninety days.

In a majority judgment, the tribunal held that the Independent National Electoral Commission unlawfully excluded the Advanced National Democratic Party from the 16th of November, 2019 governorship election in the state.