The incident, which was captured in a viral video, showed armed operatives storming a corps members’ lodge, accusing the occupants of being internet fraudsters despite their identification cards and NYSC uniforms. The footage sparked outrage as the female corps member was beaten, stripped, and left pleading for mercy while her clothes were torn during the attack.

Speaking in an interview, the Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Community Security, Ken Emeakayi, described the act as “unfortunate and unacceptable.” He confirmed that the operatives involved had been identified, arrested, and placed in detention pending investigations.

Emeakayi explained that the incident occurred during Operation Udo Gatchi, a joint security operation involving the police, army, Department of State Services, civil defence, and the state security outfit. According to him, the operatives were pursuing suspected cultists on motorcycles and traced them into a residential compound where the corps members lived.

“While they were acting within the law, their conduct in that instance was unacceptable. Immediately the incident was reported, we moved swiftly to arrest the operatives and initiate disciplinary measures,” Emeakayi said.

He further disclosed that the assaulted corps member, alongside NYSC officials, was invited to his office to give a firsthand account of the incident. “Our conclusion is that while the operatives were on a legitimate assignment, the manner in which they acted was not acceptable. Disciplinary measures are underway,” he added.

Emeakayi also clarified that Operation Udo Gatchi is a multi-agency task force, while Agbunechemba is Anambra’s statutory security outfit established under the Anambra State Homeland Security Law 2025.

The state government, he assured, remains committed to protecting the rights of citizens and will not condone any form of abuse of power by security operatives.

The incident has continued to generate heated reactions across social media, with many Nigerians demanding justice and calling for stronger safeguards for corps members deployed in the state.