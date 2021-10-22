Anambra Governor signs anti-open grazing bill into law

Anambra state Governor Willie Obiano has signed the bill to prohibit and abolish open and nomadic cattle and other livestock grazing and rearing in Anambra State.

The bill also called for the establishment of cattle and other livestock ranches.

The governor signed the bill into law in a brief ceremony, which was performed at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, on Friday.

Governor Obiano appreciated the state House of Assembly for expeditiously passing the bill, saying that the establishment of the law will hopefully enable entrenchment of peace.

He said his administration had previously been doing its best to manage crises arising from the menace of cattle herders for a very long time, but added that the measures were only short-term because there was no law.