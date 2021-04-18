Governor of Anambra State Willie Obiano has promised to rebuild Father Joseph Memorial High School destroyed by a windstorm at Aguleri Community, in Anambra East local government area of the state.

This was disclosed by Ude-Akpeh, President, Old Boys Association of the school while speaking to newsmen in Awka, on Saturday.

Mr. Akpeh expressed shock over the level of destruction done to structures in the school by a windstorm that stroke the area, early last week.

He commended the governor for his prompt response by visiting the school to ascertain the level of damage done to the school which also serves as holding camps during flood incidents.

Ude-Akpeh expressed the hope that the state government and other stakeholders including the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA and the Federal government would cooperate to bring normalcy to the lives of over two thousand students whose accommodation blocks were affected by the windstorm.

Advertisement

The President noted that for the governor to visit the school with the commissioners for Works, Engr. Marcel Ihejiofor and that of Housing, is a clear indication that he (Obiano), is always ready to listen to the yearnings of Ndi-Anambra.

“We know that as he said, he will wipe away our tears before long. He came with at least two Commissioners – the Commissioner for Works, and the Commissioner for Housing. He gave instructions immediately, on the spot, as to what is to be done. We know he will do what he said.

He thanked the federal government for its quick response by sending the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA alongside SEMA for on the spot assessment of the level of destruction to Father Joseph Memorial High School as well as in other schools and residential buildings affected in Aguleri community.