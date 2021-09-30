Breaking News

Anambra CP orders tactical commanders to end senseless killings

Anambra state police commissioner, Tony Olofu has ordered tactical commanders under the state command to immediately swing into action, in the bid to end the senseless killings of innocent Anambra citizens.

CP Olofu handed down the charge when he embarked on the spot assessment of crime scenes alongside with top police officers in the state.

He condemned in strong terms the unfortunate incident, assured the people of their commitment to enhance Public safety and peace in Anambra State.

Gunmen had in recent times unleashed terror on some Anambra communities, killing about a dozen of people, including the husband of Former Minister of Information and communication,, Dr. Chike Akunyili.

