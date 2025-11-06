Anambra State remains calm and peaceful as preparations intensify for Saturday’s governorship election, with security agencies showing visible presence across major towns and communities. Police personnel deployed for the exercise have been seen conducting patrols and mounting checkpoints, creatin...

Anambra State remains calm and peaceful as preparations intensify for Saturday’s governorship election, with security agencies showing visible presence across major towns and communities.

Police personnel deployed for the exercise have been seen conducting patrols and mounting checkpoints, creating a sense of safety and confidence among residents.

The peaceful atmosphere follows the recent two-day visit of the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, who held a series of engagements with stakeholders and security commanders in the state. Observers say the visit is already yielding positive results in terms of coordination and public assurance.

Meanwhile, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has deployed a monitoring team to the state, led by retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Barr. Taiwo Lakanu, fdc, who chairs the Commission’s Standing Committee on Police Matters.

Lakanu said the team would ensure that police officers on election duty remain professional, motivated, and accountable throughout the exercise.

He reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to supporting the Nigeria Police Force in delivering free, fair, and credible elections while ensuring the protection of voters and electoral materials.

In a statement, the PSC released dedicated telephone hotlines for members of the public to report the conduct of police officers during the election.

PSC Hotlines for Anambra State

Anambra Central: 08064696711, 08035909482, 08039398301

Anambra South: 08034741057, 08033497350, 08033830073

Anambra North: 08033145592, 08037505436, 08037416438

Situation Room: 08033145592, 08055480701, 08033345362, 08185241907, 08064696711

Lakanu urged residents to cooperate with security personnel and make use of the hotlines to report any misconduct or emergencies.

Already, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the election, CP Abayomi Shogunle, PhD, fsi, has arrived in the state and designed a strategic operational manual to guide officers towards a peaceful, credible, and transparent process.

DIG Ben Okolo, in charge of Force Intelligence, is expected to lead the overall police operation during the election.