Anambra 2021: Voters Express Sadness Over BVAS Malfunction

Voters at Isuofia Ward, Polling Unit 002, Ofiyi Square, Umueze Village Isuofia, Aguata local government area has expressed their displeasure over the malfunctioning of the Bio Modal Verification Accreditation System, BIVAS.

Only one person has been able to vote out of over 500 voters on ground to exercise their franchise.

The voters are therefore calling for the immediate intervention of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to enable cast their votes.

Recall that the said pulling unit is where the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, Professor Chukwuma Soludo will cast his vote.