Six suspected looters have been apprehended by the Ondo State Security Network Agency otherwise known as Amotekun Corps.

The suspects were subsequently handed over to the state police command for further interrogation and prosecution.

The suspects include Femi Ibine, Oyewole Olayeye, Omotubora Iyanuoluwa, and Olamiju Sunday.

The Commandant of the security agency in the State, Adetunji Adeleye said in Akure that the arrest of the suspects took place in various parts of the state

Adeleye said that the suspects allegedly took part in looting, arson, and other crimes during the last #EndSARS protest across the state.

He listed items recovered from the suspects to include police cardigan, police boots, police riffle, and motorcycle.