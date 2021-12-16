Amotekun arrests male kidnapper disguised in lady’s outfit

Operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo state have arrested a member of a kidnap syndicate in Akure for kidnapping members of a church during service at Edo lodge area.

The suspect who disguised as a woman was arrested one hour after he invaded the church with members of his gang.

The man who wore a blue gown and members of the gang kidnapped four church members including a priest.

Amotekun State commander, Adetunji Adeleye said the suspect was arrested on the spot while others escaped.

The commander also paraded 21 others who specialised in kidnapping, stealing and selling of Indian hemp.

He added that about three hundred motorcycles and vehicles were impounded during the corps operations in the last few.