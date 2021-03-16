Amnesty International has condemned the alleged unlawful detention and ill-treatment of whistleblower Mahdi Shehu.

Amnesty international said Mr Shehu has been exposing alleged corruption by Katsina state government.

Amnesty International condemns the unlawful detention and ill-treatment of whistleblower Mahdi Shehu, who has been exposing alleged corruption by Katsina state government; @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo @MalamiSan @GovernorMasari @PoliceNG pic.twitter.com/HNyan1WScm — Amnesty International Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) March 16, 2021

Advertisement

According to Amnesty, since his detention on 16 February, Mahdi Shehu has been denied access to family, lawyer and medication despite the poor state of his health.

It therefore called on authorities to immediately release him and respect his rights.