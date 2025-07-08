The United States has announced a significant change to its visa policy for Nigerian nationals, introducing a new regime that limits most non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas to single-entry with a three-month validity period.

According to a statement issued by the US Embassy in Abuja, the new rule takes effect from Tuesday, 8 July 2025, and is in line with America’s visa reciprocity policy, which aligns visa terms with those extended by other nations to US citizens.

The embassy clarified that visas issued before the July 8 implementation date remain valid under their original terms and will not be affected by the new policy.

“This change is part of the United States Department of State’s global update to its reciprocal non-immigrant visa policies,” the embassy said, adding that the measure is part of an ongoing effort to protect the integrity of the US immigration system.

It further stated that the policy review takes into account a range of criteria, including:

Secure travel documentation, ensuring identities are verified;

Management of visa overstays, with systems in place to monitor and control them;

Information sharing, especially in areas of security and criminal history.

The statement added, “Visa reciprocity is a continuous process and is subject to change at any time, such as increasing or decreasing permitted entries and duration of validity.”

Despite the stricter visa rules, the US reaffirmed its commitment to deepening relations with Nigeria, particularly in areas of education, business, and cultural exchange.

“We commend the ongoing efforts by the Government of Nigeria’s immigration and security agencies to meet standards of international best practices. We continue to engage with Nigerian government officials to address the remaining challenges,” the statement noted.

The embassy urged Nigerian travellers to adhere to visa conditions and ensure that their travel documents are authentic, accurate, and current, stressing the importance of lawful and safe travel between both countries.

Nigeria has long been one of the top African sources of applicants for US visas, particularly for study, tourism, and family visits. The new policy is likely to affect thousands of frequent travellers, many of whom previously benefited from multiple-entry visas valid for two to five years.