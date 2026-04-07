Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun-Alli, a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, on Monday paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his private residence in Ikoyi, Lagos. The meeting, which took place on April 6, 2026, comes amid heightened political consultations ahead of the…...

Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun-Alli, a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, on Monday paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his private residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The meeting, which took place on April 6, 2026, comes amid heightened political consultations ahead of the party’s governorship race in the state.

Details of discussions between the senator and the President were not disclosed as of press time.

Alli’s visit is the latest in a series of high-level political engagements by key stakeholders, as President Tinubu continues to receive visitors during his Easter break in Lagos.

His visit to the President came a few hours after a stakeholders meeting by Oyo APC leaders at the Lagos residence of late former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, at the behest of his wife and Ambassador to Austria designate, Florence Ajimobi.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/oyo-apc-leaders-seeks-consensus-for-2027-governorship-in-lagos-meeting/

Those in attendance included the APC’s 2023 governorship candidate, Teslim Folarin; former deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan; and senators representing Oyo North and South, AbdulFatai Buhari and Sharafadeen Alli.

Other notable participants were the Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu; former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (Ibadan branch), Akeem Agbaje; House of Representatives member, Remi Oseni; party leader Fatai Ibikunle; APC State Chairman Moses Adeyemo; and chieftain Idris Adeoye.

Additional attendees included Kolapo Kola-Daisi, Seyi Adisa, Afeez Bolaji Repete, Idris Ajimobi, and Bolaji Tunji, among others.