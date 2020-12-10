The trial of the convener of #RevolutionNow Protest, Omoyele Sowore at the federal high Court, Abuja has been stalled due to the ill health of the Judge.

Trial Judge, Justice Ijeoam Ojukwu

through the registrar of the court adjourned proceedings to 11th December for continuation of trial.

At the last sitting on 11th March, the prosecutor called its first witness Rasheed Olawole a principal staff officer in charge of Communication intelligence with the Department of State Services, Lagos State command.

The witness claimed that Mr Sowore was arrested on 3rd August 2019 for allegedly planning to revolt against a democratically elected government on 5th August 2019.

Omoyele Sowore is facing a two count charge of treasonable felony and conspiracy to commit treasonable felony instituted against him by the federal government.

Meanwhile supporters of Mr Sowore besieged the federal high court carrying placards with inscriptions #RevolutionNow, free Sowore and Sowore is not a criminal.