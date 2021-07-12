The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) will today, Monday July 12, 2021 arraign Ebisintei Awudu, the former Surveyor-General of the Federation, before an Abuja High Court, according to sources.

The case was halted last Monday due to the absence of Awudu and his counsel from court.

Justice Olusegun Adeniyi of the Federal High Court in Maitama, Abuja, had adjourned the case and ordered the former surveyor general of the Federation to appear before the court on July 12.

Mr. Awudu is accused of awarding various contracts totaling over N2 billion to a firm in which he was a director and shareholder, as well as a relative and associates.

He is also alleged to have received over N300 million as gratification from a contractor handling and executing different contracts for the Office of Surveyor General of the Federation, which is an offence contrary to Section (10) (a) (i) and punishable under Section 10 (a) (ii) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.