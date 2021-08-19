A former Governor of Abia State and now a Senator, Theodore Orji has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Orji was arrested on Thursday at Abuja’s Nnamdi International Airport, according to reports.

The senator is being investigated for alleged public funds theft and money laundering.

He was accused of mismanaging the N2 billion Ecological Fund, as well as mismanagement of Sure-P funds.

Between 2007 and 2015, Theodore Orji was reported to have received N500 million per month as a security vote as governor of Abia State.