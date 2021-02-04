The Economic and Financial Crimes Committee has notified a Federal High Court that Faisal Maina son of Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman defunct pension Reform Task Team is on the run to the United States of America.

At the resumed trial counsel to the EFCC Mohammed Abubakar told the court from the information at the disposal of the commission, Faisal Maina sneaked to the USA through the Republic of Niger despite his Nigerian and American passport still with the registry of the court.

Counsel to Mr. Faisal, Anayo Adibe disputed the claim of the prosecution as he insisted that his client was arrested by the Nigerian police force in Sokoto.

He urged the court to open an inquiry as to the true whereabouts of his clients.

Earlier in the course of sitting, Justice Abang, in a committal proceeding ordered Mr. Faisal’s surety who is a member of the House of Representatives Sani Dan-Galadima representing Karu-Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara State to forfeit a N60million property used as bail bond.

Further trial has been adjourned to 31st March 2021.