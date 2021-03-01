Former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task team, Abdulrasheed Maina has opened his defence in the alleged N2billion money laundering charges against him.

Mr Maina opened his defence by calling his first witness Ngozika Ihuoma to testify.

Mr Ihouma told the court he worked as a biometric consultant for the pension task team together with Mr Maina and other team members in which a total sum of N1.6trillion was recovered in cash and other assets for the government during the 2011 nationwide pension verification exercise.

Counsel to the defendant says that the defendant has more witnesses to call to his defence.

Mr Maina is facing charges of alleged money laundering to the tune of N2billion.