Parties in the alleged certificate forgery suit filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja against Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki adopt their final written addresses.

Consequently, court has fixed 9th of January for judgment.

The parties are: the All Progressives Congress (APC); one of its members, Mr. William Edobor; Governor Obaseki; the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Lawyers to the parties agreed on Wednesday to exchange the final written addresses through emails.

This followed the completion of the testimony by a former Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, Prof. Eghosa Emmanuel Osaghae.

Lawyer to Obaseki, Mr. Ken Mozia, announced the closure of the governor’s defence, having called three witnesses.

Lawyer to the PDP, Razak Isenalumhe, also said he would not call any witness but would rest the case of the second defendant on the first defendant’s case and rely on evidence from the first defendant’s witnesses under cross-examination.