All human, all equal rights violations still rampant in Nigeria – Lawyers

There is need to ensure that human rights are observed and respected in Nigeria, not just by the Governments, but by all parties alike.

This is the position of some lawyers who spoke with TVC News in Lagos on Friday.

The End SARS protests of 2020 remains a focal point for public outcry against a long record of police brutality in Nigeria.

The sustained movement ended on an ugly note with what many describe as hijacking of the protests by hooligans and shooting of protesters at the tollgate last October.

Other mass demonstrations have been met with harassment, arrests and intimidation of participants.

Observers say this trend highlights the urgency for serious commitment to end injustice and inequality in the country.

The Ikeja bar also brought stakeholders together to address the increasing menace of sexual and gender based violence in Nigeria. They noted that Lagos has sufficient laws and policies to check these crimes but implementation and bringing offenders to justice remain a challenge

As a last resort, the justice system also needs constant revamping to ensure that victims of abuse get adequate reliefs and offenders duly punished.