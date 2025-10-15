Senator Sa’idu Alkali, the Minister of Transportation, has reaffirmed that the President Bola Tinubu administration is dedicated to overhauling Nigeria’s transport and logistics sector through digitisation, key investments, and extensive stakeholder collaboration. The minister, while sp...

Senator Sa’idu Alkali, the Minister of Transportation, has reaffirmed that the President Bola Tinubu administration is dedicated to overhauling Nigeria’s transport and logistics sector through digitisation, key investments, and extensive stakeholder collaboration.

The minister, while speaking on Tuesday at the Nigerian Transport and Logistics Leadership Summit in Abuja, described transport and logistics as the “lifeblood of Nigeria’s economy” and emphasised the sector’s role in driving national development.

The event, organised by the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), themed “Building Sustainable Transport and Logistics Infrastructure in Nigeria: Current Trends and Future Insights,” brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and stakeholders to chart a sustainable path for the future of transport in Nigeria.

The summit is focused on leveraging innovation to address sector challenges and unlock economic potential.

Alkali expressed that the core priorities of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda include modernising pipeline infrastructure, transforming the rail sector, and embracing future-focused technologies.

“Tangible progress is already being recorded across multiple fronts — rail, road, pipeline transportation — and various innovations aimed at delivering efficient service in line with international best practices,” the minister said.

He stressed that government efforts alone would not suffice, calling on private sector investors and other stakeholders to actively support the sector’s transformation.

Earlier, NITT Director General, Dr Bayero Farah, highlighted the critical need for Nigeria to align with global trends, including sustainability, digital transformation, and the deployment of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and the Internet of Things.

“The challenge before us is clear,” Farah said. “We must align with global best practices while developing home-grown solutions to our infrastructural, regulatory, and operational gaps.”

Farah added that addressing climate change, rapid urbanisation, and the growing demand for mobility and trade is essential for Nigeria’s long-term competitiveness in the global logistics landscape.