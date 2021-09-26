Governor of Kano state Abdullahi Ganduje on Sunday appointed Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya as the new emir of Gaya.

Mr. Ibrahim-Gaya succeeds his father, who died on September 22nd at the age of 91 following a protracted illness.

The Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, announced the appointment on behalf of the state government.

“Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, by the power conferred on him by the Kano Emirate Law 2020, as amended, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya as the new emir of Gaya.

“The appointment followed the recommendation of the Gaya Emirate kingmakers who presented three candidates to the governor. The governor chose Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya, as the new emir,” he said.

The kingmakers included Usman Alhaji as the leader of the kingmakers, with Wada Aliyu, Bashir Albasu, and Jafar Usman, as members.

Gaya was among the four new emirates created by Governor Ganduje in 2019, alongside Bichi, Rano and Karaye.