The Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo has appealed to those calling for break up of Nigeria to shelve the idea, noting that, if Nigeria fails as a country, the entire black race has failed.

The monarch made this known during the visit of the National President of the National Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria to his palace in Abeokuta.

The monarch called on Nigerians irrespective of their tribe, religion and political differences to work together for unity and progress of the country.

He noted that Nigeria is better as one united nation than breaking up into smaller entities, adding that the strength of the country lies in its diversity.

Advertisement

The first class monarch who made this appeal during the visit of the National leadership of the Road Transport employers Association of Nigeria said, the country cannot afford to go through another civil war, stressing that no country in the world will be willing to have more than 250 million Nigerians as refugees.

Speaking on the contributions of the body to the progress of the country, the National President of Association noted that the association is coming up with a revolution in road transportation business in Nigeria.

He added that members of the association have been carrying out their activities in line with the rules and regulations of the country and have been supporting security agencies in the area of intelligence gathering.