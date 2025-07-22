Suspended Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has now left the National Assembly Complex with her supporters after her attempt to gain access into the Senate chambers was rebuffed....

Suspended Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has now left the National Assembly Complex with her supporters after her attempt to gain access into the Senate chambers was rebuffed.

Akoti-Uduaghan had earlier arrived in a convoy of cars to resume plenary at the Senate following a Court ruing by Justice Binta Murtala Nyarko of the Federal High Court which dscribed her suspension b the Senate as excessive.

Her arrival at the gate of the Complex was in furtherance of a letter, She had written informing the Senate of her fresumption for plenary on Tuesday 22nd July.

She came to the National Assembly despite the Senate reacting swiftly through its spokesman, Yemi Adaramodu, that she cannot resume until issues that led to her suspension are addressed.

He added in the reaction that She must follow the process specified by the Senate Ethics and Privileges before resuming.

On the Court ruling presented by her, Mr Adaramodu, said no court has directed her express resumption at the Senate.

Following her being denied access into the complex she maneouvered her way in with supporters led by Aisha Yesufu on foot.

Dressed in white, Akpoti-Uduaghan also had some altercation with Security men attached to the National Assembly in the course of being denied access into the Building after entering the complex with her supporters on foot.

She later left the complex with her supporters after the second attempt to gain access was also denied.