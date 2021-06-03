The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio on Thursday arrived in Delta to meet with former Niger Delta warlord, Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo and other Niger Delta leaders in Delta State,

His visit may be as a result of the threat issued by Tompolo regarding the immediate inauguration of the NDDC board.

TVC News reliably gathered that the minister and the Niger Delta leaders will meet in Oporoza, the country home of the ex-militant leader, in Warri Southwest LGA of the state.

“Niger Delta Minister is on his way to Oporoza to meet with High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo and other leaders across the Niger Delta.

“Remember a few days ago, he gave an ultimatum. So, regarding that, the Minister and his entourage are on their way to Oporoza to meet with other Niger Delta leaders on how to prevent the region from going into another round of crisis.

“On my own capacity as security aide to the Governor, I have been reaching out to other stakeholders from political to security angles to make sure that the peace in the region is maintained,” the source said