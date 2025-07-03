A foremost leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ipokia Local Government, Chief Musibau Obanla led other key stakeholders in welcoming former governorship candidate of APM in the 2019 election, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade and his supporters back into the fold of the party.

The event, which took place in Ipokia, was attended by prominent APC leaders, including the Executive Chairman of Ipokia Local Government, Hon. Afose Johnson; his deputy, Hon. Funmilayo Okewole; the Party Chairman, Hon. Taiye Hunpetogi; Alhaji Fatai Ajibola; Hon. Abiodun Akofoyan; and Hon. Bankole Joel, among others.

Chief Obanla, fondly known as Baba Obanla, expressed his delight at Akinlade’s return, stating, “We are happy and proud to have you back, now Ipokia is sealed.” He urged the returning group to align fully with the party at all levels to strengthen the APC ahead of future elections.

Executive Chairman, Hon. Johnson, welcomed Akinlade’s group warmly and called for collaboration across all political stakeholders to ensure the party’s continued success.

Clearly moved by the moment, Party Chairman, Hon. Hunpetogi, introduced the 12 Ward Chairmen present at the gathering and assured the new entrants of the party’s commitment to inclusion and unity. Other leaders at the event described the reunion as a “homecoming,” emphasizing that the APC remains one big family.

In his remarks, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade fondly called Triple A, thanked the leadership and members of the party for responding positively to their request for the meeting, especially on short notice. He also commended the role played by the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, in making the reconciliation possible.

Akinlade, a former House of Representatives member, as well as a former governorship and deputy governorship candidate, acknowledged that politics is a passionate venture that can sometimes cause friction, even among brothers. In a gesture of humility and reconciliation, he publicly apologized for any past grievances between his supporters and existing members, going as far as prostrating in line with Yoruba tradition. The gesture was warmly received by all in attendance.

Describing the moment as a true homecoming, Akinlade assured the gathering that the APC is on course not just to win the 2027 elections, but to deliver resounding victories across the entire state