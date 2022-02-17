Akeredolu warns marketers against creating artificial fuel scarcity

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has warned petroleum marketers and fuel station owners to desist from hoarding products and creating artificial scarcity in the state.

The Governor said the warning became imperative after observing the persisting queues at fuel stations in the state, particularly in Akure, the state capital.

Advertisement

Governor Akeredolu while noting that adulterated fuel is not sold in the state, frowned at the unnecessary hoarding of the products by fuel station owners.

The Governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Olabode Richard asked all petrol stations in the state to dispense fuel in their tanks at the regulated Pump Price to ease the people of the long hours spent at fuel stations.

Advertisement

Consequently, Governor Akeredolu has directed the Governor’s Task Force to move around the state for total enforcement.

The Governor reiterated his administration’s readiness to deal decisively with any fuel station found hoarding product.