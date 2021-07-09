The Nigerian Bar Association, Ikeja branch kicked off its annual Law Week on Friday with a press conference to herald a loaded eight-day schedule of events. This year’s theme is, “THE NIGERIA OF OUR DREAMS”.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dada Awosika, who’s chairing the Law Week Committee, revealed that the yearly event is one of the most cherished traditions of the Bar.

The Law Week could not hold last year due to the Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings imposed by the Federal and State Governments.

According to him, the theme was deliberately chosen, “in light of the unprecedented threats to Nigeria’s corporate existence, which include kidnapping, terrorism as well as the clamour for self determination and restructuring”.

“It is expected that the 2021 Law Week will present a unique opportunity for lawyers to discuss burning issues that have impacted our nation in the last couple of years.”

Among the topics for discussion during the daily knowledge sharing sessions include, “The Nigerian State and the Call for Restructuring”, on Monday, July 12, in which former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu will be the keynote speaker.

Also, in the Alao Aka Bashorun Memorial Lecture holding on Thursday, July 15, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is billed to speak on the topic, “Our Role In the Effective Implementation of Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Law”.

Other notable personalities confirmed to speak at the events of the Law Week include: Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN; Chief Judge of Lagos state, Justice Kazeem Alogba; Attorney-General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo SAN; Joe Kyari Gadzama, SAN; Kemi Pinheiro SAN; Muiz Banire SAN; Femi Falana SAN; Dele Adesina SAN; Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa SAN; Bolaji Ayorinde SAN and Amnesty Nigeria’s Country Director, Osai Ojigho.

In his reaction, chairman of the NBA Ikeja branch, Bartholomew Aguegbodo, urged members to attend the Law Week enthusiastically and engage actively with the speakers.