Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has utilised his constitutional prerogative of mercy by granting outright pardons and releasing seven convicts serving various sentences in correctional facilities across the state.

The gesture marks the celebration of the Governor’s 61st birthday and builds upon the significant clemency approved on January 1, 2026, during the New Year festivities.

On that occasion, the Governor granted clemency to 77 convicts, based on thorough assessments from the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

The seven individuals receiving pardons were carefully selected due to verified reports of genuine remorse, exemplary behavior, rehabilitation efforts, and strong potential for successful reintegration into society.

Their releases highlight Governor Aiyedatiwa’s commitment to restorative justice, prison decongestion, and offering second chances to those who have demonstrated meaningful change.

Kayode Ajulo, SAN, Chairman of the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, praised the Governor for this compassionate and forward-thinking decision, emphasizing the administration’s dedication to balancing accountability with mercy, reforming the justice sector, and fostering a society where redemption is possible.