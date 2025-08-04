The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has rewarded Super Falcons defender, Tosin Demehin, with ₦30 million cash and a house at Sunshine Estate in Oba-Ile, Akure, for her outstanding performance at the 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where Nigeria emerged champions. The ...

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has rewarded Super Falcons defender, Tosin Demehin, with ₦30 million cash and a house at Sunshine Estate in Oba-Ile, Akure, for her outstanding performance at the 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where Nigeria emerged champions.

The Governor made the announcement during a civic reception in Akure held in honour of Ondo State indigenes who were part of the victorious Super Falcons squad at the tournament held in Morocco last month.

Alongside the player, Governor Aiyedatiwa also gifted Mary Akinsola, the team’s media officer, and Mary Oduboku, the team’s secretary, the sum of ₦15 million cash each in recognition of their roles in Nigeria’s historic win.

Demehin, who hails from Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State and played a crucial defensive role throughout the tournament, was described by the Governor as a shining example of talent, discipline, and resilience.

He praised the contributions of Akinsola and Oduboku, both of whom are also from the southern senatorial district of the state, for their key support roles in the Super Falcons’ campaign.

Governor Aiyedatiwa reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sports development and youth empowerment in the state.

He also pledged to give maximum support to the Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure to ensure quick return of the team to the nation’s premier league.

Govenor Aiyedatiwa thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for honouring the Super Falcons team at the national level, noting that such gestures have far-reaching impacts on the morale of athletes across the country.

Henry Segun, Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, in his welcome address, promised the Governor that sports would continue to soar in the state with consistent support and strategic investment.

Chairman of the Ondo State Football Association, Dele Sunday Ajayi, commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for being the first state governor to honour Super Falcons players and officials who hailed from the State, describing the act as a strong motivation for upcoming athletes.

Responding, Tosin Demehin expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Governor and the people of Ondo State for the warm reception and generous reward.

She also called on stakeholders to rally behind the development of women’s football in the state, stressing that the growth of Nigerian football both male and female is a collective responsibility.