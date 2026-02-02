Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has addressed questions over why the state has yet to begin “independent electricity generation,” despite the federal government transferring regulatory oversight to the state. Speaking during events marking Ondo State’s 50th Anniversary, Aiyedatiwa said hi...

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has addressed questions over why the state has yet to begin “independent electricity generation,” despite the federal government transferring regulatory oversight to the state.

Speaking during events marking Ondo State’s 50th Anniversary, Aiyedatiwa said his administration “is not relenting in jumping at the opportunity provided by the federal government at ensuring the state generates electricity independently and distributes for the benefit of residents of the state.”

Last year, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) completed the transfer of regulatory authority to four states—Enugu, Ekiti, Ondo, and Imo—making them fully responsible for regulating their electricity markets.

The governor explained that while Ondo does not yet generate its own power, the state has put in place structures to regulate the sector through the Ondo State Electricity Regulatory Commission, which works directly with distribution companies operating in the state.

“Yes, we are not generating one for now, but in terms of regulation and distribution, we are very active,” Aiyedatiwa said. “We have been doing a lot in that sector. You can see that all the DISCOs operating in Ondo State, we are working together with them. We have the Ondo State Electricity Regulatory Commission. We regulate and interface with them, so we are in charge of our own electricity.”

Highlighting one of his administration’s interventions, the governor spoke about the ‘O’ Datiwa Meter’ initiative, aimed at addressing the challenge of estimated billing, popularly referred to as “crazy bills.”

“Don’t forget the O’ Datiwa meter that we took up when they were giving crazy bills to our people. We had to take it upon ourselves to subsidise the distribution of meters to our people,” he said, adding that the move has improved accountability and reduced disputes between consumers and service providers.

The governor also noted improvements in electricity supply across several parts of the state, attributing the progress to sustained engagement with the distribution companies. “If you look at it, electricity has been very, very constant in some parts of Ondo state since we came on board. It is because of the engagement we have been having with the distribution company,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa referenced the band classification system introduced by electricity providers, explaining its effect on power supply: “Yes, there is Band A, Band B, and all of that. If you are on Band A, you can be having up to 18 hours in a day out of 24 hours, if I am not mistaken.”

Acknowledging that electricity tariffs remain high for many residents, he expressed optimism that costs will decrease over time as the system stabilises. “Over time, just like when GSM started, it was expensive, but today it is cheap. It is the same thing. So, with time, we are going to improve on our administration, and then it becomes cheaper for all,” he explained.

The governor further highlighted improvements in electrification and lighting across Akure and other areas, noting that both solar-powered and grid-connected lights are functioning effectively.

While independent power generation remains a future goal, Aiyedatiwa reiterated that the immediate priority is to stabilise distribution, strengthen regulation, and protect consumers from excessive billing, assuring residents of the government’s commitment to making power more reliable and affordable.