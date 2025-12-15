Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has commenced a statewide “thank you” tour to appreciate the people of the state for their support and standing by his administration. The tour kicked off in the four Akoko local government areas—Akoko North-West, Akoko North-East, Akoko South-East and Ak...

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has commenced a statewide “thank you” tour to appreciate the people of the state for their support and standing by his administration.

The tour kicked off in the four Akoko local government areas—Akoko North-West, Akoko North-East, Akoko South-East and Akoko South-West—where Governor Aiyedatiwa thanked residents for their support and rallied them to back the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

The governor began the tour in Oke-Agbe, the headquarters of Akoko North-West Local Government Area, where he was warmly received by traditional rulers, community leaders, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and residents.

At the Akoko North-West Local Government Secretariat, Governor Aiyedatiwa commissioned five utility vehicles for traditional rulers and a bus for the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

Addressing the gathering, the governor thanked God for the preservation of lives and stressed that the visit was not a political campaign, but an opportunity to appreciate the people for their unwavering support.

He recalled promising party leaders during the electioneering period that his engagement with the people would be continuous, noting that he would regularly visit communities to inspect projects and ensure that campaign promises were fulfilled.

Governor Aiyedatiwa said the tour was also to convey the decision of the party at both national and state levels to present President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its candidate in the 2027 presidential election.

Commending the people of Ondo State for their steadfast support for the APC, the governor noted that the party won in all local government areas of the state and now enjoys full control of the State House of Assembly.

He attributed the APC’s growing strength and ongoing infrastructural development across the country to the reforms of President Tinubu, adding that the positive impact of these reforms had attracted governors from other political parties to the APC.

The governor also disclosed that his opponent in the 2024 governorship election, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Agboola Ajayi, had met with him and resolved to join the APC at a date to be announced later.

Calling for unity within the party, Governor Aiyedatiwa urged APC members and various party groups to work together and avoid internal conflicts, stressing that tolerance and cooperation were vital to achieving the party’s goals ahead of 2027.

At Akoko North-East Local Government Area, the governor again expressed appreciation to residents for their prayers and continued support, noting that President Tinubu’s reforms had opened up opportunities for economic growth in Ondo State.

He cited the ongoing dualisation of the Ikare–Akungba Road as a major development project in the Akoko axis.

While acknowledging that political interests were natural, Governor Aiyedatiwa assured party members that all disagreements would be resolved through dialogue.

Speaking in Oka Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area, the Deputy Governor, Olayide Adelami, thanked residents and party members for the massive turnout to welcome the governor and his entourage.

The tour also took the governor to Isua in Akoko South-East Local Government Area, where he paid homage to residents and expressed appreciation to party leaders who accompanied him on the visit.

As part of the tour, palliatives were distributed in each of the local government areas visited as a gesture of appreciation to party members and residents.