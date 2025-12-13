Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has charged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to remain united and committed to delivering victory for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election. The governor gave the charge while speaking at the APC’s quarterly stakeholder...

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has charged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to remain united and committed to delivering victory for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

The governor gave the charge while speaking at the APC’s quarterly stakeholders’ meeting, where he called on party leaders to strengthen internal cohesion as political activities begin to gather momentum ahead of future polls.

Aiyedatiwa warned that divisions arising from personal ambitions or clashing interests could weaken the party, stressing that unity is critical to sustaining the APC’s electoral strength in Ondo State.

He urged members to pursue their political aspirations responsibly, without undermining party leadership or fellow members, noting that internal conflicts often pose greater risks than opposition parties.

According to him, the quarterly stakeholders’ meeting was instituted to promote dialogue, feedback and cooperation among party members, as well as to assess political and developmental progress across the state.

Speaking on governance, the governor highlighted increased investments in the health sector, including the renovation of medical facilities and the deployment of standby ambulances in all local government areas. He said development projects were being evenly distributed across councils to ensure inclusive growth.

Aiyedatiwa also revealed that the Federal Government had approved the revalidation of Ondo State’s deep seaport licence, explaining that the earlier documentation did not accurately capture the state’s identity and had now been corrected.

Earlier, the APC Chairman in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin, represented by Vice Chairman Atili Agabra, described the meeting as a platform for direct interaction between party members and the governor.

He praised the administration for creating job opportunities for youths across ministries, departments and agencies, and for maintaining active engagement with party structures.

In his remarks, APC National Vice Chairman (South-West), Isaac Kekemeke, affirmed Aiyedatiwa’s position as the party’s leader in Ondo State and the chief mobiliser for President Tinubu’s re-election bid in the state.

Kekemeke said the President has confidence in APC governors nationwide, describing Aiyedatiwa as a loyal party man and a key figure in the 2027 campaign.

He observed that most criticisms of the government were coming from within the APC, adding that opposition parties such as the PDP and Labour Party no longer posed serious threats in the state.

He advised the governor to continue accommodating diverse interests within the party and to sustain efforts aimed at preserving unity ahead of future political contests.