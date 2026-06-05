Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has approved the appointment of Chief Segun Odusanya as the new Head of Public Service of the state, with effect from June 6, 2026. The appointment follows the retirement of the outgoing Head of Service, Mr. Bayo Philips, whom the governor commended for his dedication…...

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has approved the appointment of Chief Segun Odusanya as the new Head of Public Service of the state, with effect from June 6, 2026.

The appointment follows the retirement of the outgoing Head of Service, Mr. Bayo Philips, whom the governor commended for his dedication and contributions to the development of the state. Aiyedatiwa also wished him success in his future endeavours.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, the governor charged the new Head of Service to deploy his wealth of experience toward advancing the administration’s “OUR EASE” agenda and strengthening the state’s public service.

Chief Odusanya, born on February 6, 1967, began his educational journey at St. Peter’s Primary School, Ile-Oluji, and later attended Gboluji Anglican Grammar School between 1972 and 1983. He proceeded to Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture in 1989. He later earned a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management Studies from the same institution in 1992 and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Ado-Ekiti in 2000.

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He joined the Ondo State Public Service in September 1995 and rose through the ranks to become a Permanent Secretary in 2019. Over the years, he has served in several ministries and agencies, including Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Civil Service Commission, the Ministry of Transport, and most recently the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

Until his appointment, Odusanya was also the Chairman of the Forum of Permanent Secretaries in Ondo State.