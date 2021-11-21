Aisha Buhari receives first lady of Burundi ahead of AFLPM Summit

The Burundian first lady, Angeline Ndayubaha, has been received by First Lady Aisha Buhari ahead of the 9th General Assembly of the African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) in Abuja.

Mrs. Buhari, who welcomed the visiting first lady on Saturday at the State House, stated that the spouses of African heads of state and government are eager to reactivate the African First Ladies Peace Mission after a long period of inactivity.

she said “As you are aware, AFLPM has been dormant for some time, so we decided to resurrect it to contribute as mothers to the development and peaceful coexistence of our continent”.

The visiting Burundi first lady, Madam Angeline Ndayubaha, said she was at the state house to extend the warm greetings of the Burundi people and government.

Ndayubaha informed the audience that she was in Nigeria for the 9th session of the African First Ladies Peace Mission’s General Assembly.

The first ladies of Ghana, Burundi, Congo Brazzaville, Cote D’voire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Niger, Sao Tome and Principe, Mauritania, Sierra Leone, and Namibia are expected to attend the African First Ladies Peace Mission.

The AFLPM was founded in 1997 as an umbrella organisation of African Heads of State and Government’s wives to assist the African Union, regional organizations, and national governments in fostering peace and reducing conflict and its effects on the continent.