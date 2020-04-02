Airtel Nigeria has announced it is offering all customers on its network free SMS to enable them connect with loved ones at this critical time.

The free SMS can be sent to friends and families across any network.

Airtel adds that its customers should note that a fair usage policy should apply to prevent network congestion at this time when network stability is paramount to keeping all Nigerians connected, noting that distancing does not mean disconnecting.

Airtel also recently announced a donation of 40 mobile phones complete with a close user group to port health services, an arm of the federal ministry of health to support its efforts to track and verify passenger information at the country’s local and international airports.

The company also launched an awareness campaign to sensitize Nigerians on the importance of taking precautionary measures in preventing the spread of Coronavirus.