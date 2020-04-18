The Nigeria military through the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE says it has killed several Boko Haram fighters and destroyed their logistics facility within the heart of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

The air strikes were carried out as part of ongoing operations to destroy the capabilities of the insurgents before they attack land forces.

In a statement by the defence media operations, the strikes were conducted after series of day and night Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions confirmed that makeshift structures, hidden under the dense vegetation of the area, were being used by the insurgents to store their logistics as well as house their fighters.

This informed the deployment of fighter jets to attack the hideout, leading to the destruction of some of the structures as well as the killing of several insurgents