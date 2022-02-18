AIG Zone 10 Arrives Zamfara Command On A One Day Working Visit

The Assistant Inspection of Police In charge of zone ten Sani Bello arrives the Zamfara State Police Command on a one day working visit

Zone ten of the Nigerian Police Comprises Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States

AIG Sani Bello is received by the Zamfara State Police Commissioner Ayuba Elkanah and other Senior officers of the Command

The AIG billed to meet with Officers and men of the Command.

Sani Bello assumed office as the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of zone ten a few weeks ago.