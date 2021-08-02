Aides of Yoruba Nation Agitator, Sunday Adeyemo also Known as Sunday Igboho have arrived the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The Department of State Security service brought them to the court with armed guards this morning in Abuja.

At the last adjourned date Justice Obiora Egwuatu had reemphasized his order given on 23rd July directing the respondent produce the applicants in court on 2nd August.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had on 1st July raided the residence of Mr Igboho, allegedly killing two people and arresting 12 of his aides.