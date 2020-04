Super Eagles striker, Ahmed Musa has taken to social media to deny report he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 27-year-old recently returned to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia, where he plays for Al-Nassr.

Upon arrival, Musa confirmed his intention to self-isolate, with some taking that as a sign he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Musa took an exception to such an assumption, and declared he and his family are perfectly healthy.