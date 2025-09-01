The Agege community came alive over the weekend as the curtain fell on the OBASA Summer U-16 Championship 2025, a thrilling grassroots football festival that reaffirmed the local government’s enduring legacy as a factory of sporting talent for Lagos and Nigeria at large. The final matches of the c...

The Agege community came alive over the weekend as the curtain fell on the OBASA Summer U-16 Championship 2025, a thrilling grassroots football festival that reaffirmed the local government’s enduring legacy as a factory of sporting talent for Lagos and Nigeria at large.

The final matches of the championship, which featured male and female categories, attracted residents, football enthusiasts, and dignitaries in their numbers, transforming Agege into a carnival of excitement, unity, and youthful brilliance.

The female category was a spectacle of discipline and flair as Helpzibah Ladies outclassed Living Proof Queens with a resounding 3–0 victory. Decked in striking pink kits, Helpzibah Ladies combined tactical superiority with attacking precision, much to the delight of the roaring crowd.

The encounter began with a ceremonial kickoff by Hon. Ajibola Fatai, followed by a solemn tribute to late Razaq Omotoyosi, one of Agege’s most celebrated football exports, whose career remains a source of pride for the community.

The male final lived up to its billing as Shuffle Select FA overcame a spirited Adwaik S.A side in a hard-fought 3–1 contest. The game kicked off with Hon. Abdul Ganiyu Vinod Obasa, Acting Executive Chairman of Agege Local Government, leading the ceremonial kickoff to loud cheers from the stands.

Supporters witnessed end-to-end action, with Shuffle Select eventually pulling away in the closing minutes, cementing their place as champions.

Adding colour to the occasion was a boxing exhibition during halftime, showcasing Agege’s broader sporting culture beyond football.

The grand finale drew a distinguished array of leaders and stakeholders, further underscoring the importance of grassroots sports to the area. Among those present were:

Hon. Wale Ahmed (Member, House of Representatives, Agege Federal Constituency)

Hon. Ayantayo Afolabi (Commissioner for Training and Establishment, Lagos State)

Hon. Ajibola Fatai (APC General Secretary & S.A to Mr. Speaker)

Councillors, party executives, youth leaders, and community stakeholders.

Their presence added political weight and communal endorsement to the championship’s mission of using sports as a tool for youth development.

In his post-match remarks, Hon. Abdul-Ganiyu Vinod Obasa reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to harnessing the abundant talent in Agege for global recognition. “Agege will continue to breed stars for the world. From Agege to Stamford Bridge, Anfield, and beyond, our children have the talent, and we must give them the platform. This championship is not the end, but the beginning of greater opportunities,” Obasa declared.

The Acting Chairman further revealed that the local government would soon establish an official Agege Local Government Football Team, which would provide structured pathways for local talents to transition into professional football both within Nigeria and internationally.

The evening concluded with the presentation of medals, trophies, and prize cheques to winners and outstanding participants. The atmosphere was electric, with chants, applause, and music reverberating across Agege and Orile Agege, leaving a lasting memory for players and fans alike.

The OBASA Summer U-16 Championship 2025 did more than crown champions; it strengthened communal bonds, celebrated youthful energy, and reinforced Agege’s historic reputation as the cradle of grassroots football and sports in Lagos State.

With fresh promises of institutional support and the unveiling of future sporting initiatives, Agege appears firmly set to retain its place as a breeding ground for stars destined to shine on the world stage.