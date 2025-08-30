Another boat mishap has been reported in Sokoto state.
This time, the event incident occurred in the Shagari Local Government Area of the state, where several people died.
According to Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu Aminu Bodinga, personnel were deployed to the accident scene immediately to conduct search and rescue operations.
Read Also
- NEMA conducts flood simulation exercise in high-risk community in Kebbi State
- NEMA sensitises Jigawa residents on dangers of fuel scooping after tanker accidents
- Oyo: NEMA sensitises residents, drivers on dangers of fuel scooping from crash sites
- NEMA conducts awareness campaign on tanker accidents, fire outbreaks in Gombe
SEMA authorities collaborated with the National Emergency Management Agency and the National Inland Waterways Authority to rescue survivors and recover victims, according to Mr Bodinga.
The number of passengers on board is unknown at this time, although locals believe the majority of them died in the event.