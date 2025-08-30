Another boat mishap has been reported in Sokoto state. This time, the event incident occurred in the Shagari Local Government Area of the state, where several people died. According to Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu Aminu Bodinga, personnel were deployed to the accident scene immedia...

This time, the event incident occurred in the Shagari Local Government Area of the state, where several people died.

According to Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu Aminu Bodinga, personnel were deployed to the accident scene immediately to conduct search and rescue operations.

SEMA authorities collaborated with the National Emergency Management Agency and the National Inland Waterways Authority to rescue survivors and recover victims, according to Mr Bodinga.

The number of passengers on board is unknown at this time, although locals believe the majority of them died in the event.