Dangote Refinery has announced another upward price adjustment, raising the depot price of Premium Motor Spirit to N1,350 per litre. A check by TVC News online on the pricing platform Petroleumprice.ng on Wednesday revealed that the company has increased the price by N75 from the previous N1,275 per litre. The…...

Dangote Refinery has announced another upward price adjustment, raising the depot price of Premium Motor Spirit to N1,350 per litre.

A check by TVC News online on the pricing platform Petroleumprice.ng on Wednesday revealed that the company has increased the price by N75 from the previous N1,275 per litre.

The development was also confirmed by a senior official of Dangote Refinery, who said the new gantry price has been implemented across all loading channels.

The development has forced marketers to immediately adjust their pricing templates amid tight supply conditions and shifting cost realities.

A senior official familiar with the development said, “The new pricing template has been activated across the board. All loading points have been updated, and marketers are already responding by adjusting their depot prices. This is not an isolated change; it reflects prevailing supply and cost pressures in the system.”

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The price increase comes barely a week after Dangote Refinery raised its ex-depot price from N1,200 to N1,275 per litre, highlighting the rapid pace of adjustments in the downstream market and the refinery’s growing influence on domestic fuel pricing.

It is also the second N75 increase within seven days.

A senior management official of the Dangote Group recently revealed that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has been subsidising the petrol and diesel it sells to the Nigerian market.

The fresh increase also comes against the backdrop of the suspension of the issuance of pro forma invoices, which affected normal supply scheduling across its loading system.

Market players argued that the development affected product availability and intensified upward price movements across the downstream value chain.

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“The suspension of PFI created a short-term supply squeeze,” the official added. “When you combine that with international crude price movements and logistics costs, it becomes inevitable that depot prices will adjust upward. What we are seeing is a direct market response to those realities.”