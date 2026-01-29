The Commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, will hold a virtual press briefing on Tuesday to outline U.S. security priorities and defence cooperation across the African continent....

The Commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, will hold a virtual press briefing on Tuesday to outline U.S. security priorities and defence cooperation across the African continent.

The digital briefing, scheduled for 14:00 South Africa Standard Time, marks General Anderson’s first major media engagement after completing six months in command.

He is expected to provide insights into AFRICOM’s key strategic objectives, with emphasis on a partner-led approach to security cooperation and the United States’ long-term commitment to Africa’s security, regional sovereignty and shared prosperity.

According to the advisory, the session will conclude with a question-and-answer segment with participating journalists.

The briefing will be conducted in English with simultaneous French interpretation and will be held on the record.

General Anderson, a United States Air Force officer, is the seventh commander of AFRICOM, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

He leads one of the U.S. Department of Defense’s geographic combatant commands responsible for overseeing American military operations and activities on the African continent.

Before assuming command, he served as Director for Joint Force Development at the Pentagon, where he was responsible for shaping future joint force capabilities.

A command pilot with more than 3,400 flight hours, including extensive combat experience, he has flown multiple aircraft types in operational missions across global theatres.

His previous assignments include Commander of Special Operations Command-Africa, Vice Director of Operations on the Joint Staff, and senior advisory roles in counter-terrorism and multinational military coordination.

He has also commanded a joint task force responsible for overseeing the repositioning of U.S. forces from Somalia.

AFRICOM said registered journalists will receive login details ahead of the virtual session, and a transcript of the briefing will be made available following the event.