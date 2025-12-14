Group Chief Executive Officer of Century Group, Ken Etete, has called for a deeper, more strategic partnership between Africa and the Gulf, describing both regions as central to the emerging global energy order. Speaking at the African–Gulf Cooperation Dialogue in Doha, Qatar, a high-level forum o...

Speaking at the African–Gulf Cooperation Dialogue in Doha, Qatar, a high-level forum of leaders and investors, Etete said the world is undergoing major shifts in energy systems and global influence, creating a unique opportunity for Africa and the Gulf to move from cooperation to true convergence.

According to him, Africa’s rapidly growing, youthful population represents one of the world’s greatest economic opportunities, but unlocking this potential requires power, infrastructure, investment, and trust. He noted that while the Gulf brings capital, capability, and credibility, Africa offers scale, markets, and long-term growth.

Etete identified Nigeria as the anchor of this partnership, describing the country as a gateway to West Africa’s 420 million people, a launchpad into the AfCFTA market, and home to Africa’s largest gas reserves. He said Nigeria is not just an investment destination, but a strategic force multiplier for Gulf partners.

He stressed the need for a new partnership model focused on local value creation, shared risk, and equality, urging Africa to move beyond exporting raw resources to building industries at home.

Speaking on Century Group’s role, Etete said the company’s two decades of experience across FPSOs, gas processing, and midstream operations have shown that stability and certainty in complex environments can be deliberately built.

He concluded by urging African and Gulf leaders to seize the moment and jointly shape a new global growth frontier through collaboration, co-creation, and long-term partnership.