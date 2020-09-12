A wrestler has been executed in Iran despite a plea from President Donald Trump for his life to be spared.

Navid Afkari’s case had prompted a social media campaign that portrayed him and his brothers as victims who were targeted for taking part in protests against Iran’s Shia theocracy in 2018.

Iranian authorities had accused the 27-year-old of stabbing a water supply company employee in the southern city of Shiraz amid the unrest.

Amnesty International said Afkari’s request for a judicial review of his death sentence was rejected in a summary fashion by the Supreme Court.