Despite the Super Eagles’ exit from the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following a penalty shootout loss to hosts Morocco, BUA Group Chairman Abdul Samad Rabiu is set to fulfil his $500,000 pledge to the team as a mark of appreciation for their performance.

Morocco advanced to the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Nigeria 4–2 on penalties in a tense semi-final showdown on home soil.

Rabiu congratulated the team for their relentless efforts, saying, “You left everything on the field, and that is worthy of celebration.”

Despite not winning the semi-final as promised earlier, the BUA chairman said he’d fulfil his $500,000 pledge as a recognition of the teams hardwork and dedication.

Rabiu said, “You fought with your hearts, gave your all, and showed true courage and determination on the pitch. Though it wasn’t meant to be this time, you have made every Nigerian proud.

“Sometimes, even our best efforts don’t bring the outcome we hope for, but the spirit, passion, and unity you displayed are what truly matter. You left everything on the field, and that is worthy of celebration.”

Rabiu added, “As a token of appreciation for your remarkable journey and effort, I am still going ahead to fulfil the pledge of $500,000 USD. This is in recognition of your hard work, dedication, and the joy you have brought to our nation.”

“Keep your heads high, Super Eagles – the experience, lessons, and spirit will fuel even greater success next time. Nigeria will always be proud of you, and we believe in your future victories!” he concluded.

TVC News previously reported that the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has pledged a total of $1.5 million in cash rewards for Nigeria’s Super Eagles, a victory bonus in the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Rabiu announced on Saturday via his official X handle, following Nigeria’s 2-0 quarter-final victory over Algeria in Marrakech.

The win secured a semi-final clash with host country Morocco, scheduled for Wednesday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.