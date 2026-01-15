Former Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, and former presidential aide Reno Omokri have applauded the Super Eagles for their spirited outing at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), despite the team’s painful semi-final exit to Morocco. Nigeria’s campaign came...

Former Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, and former presidential aide Reno Omokri have applauded the Super Eagles for their spirited outing at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), despite the team’s painful semi-final exit to Morocco.

Nigeria’s campaign came to an end on Wednesday after a 4–2 penalty shootout defeat to the host nation.

The match had finished goalless after 90 minutes of regulation time and extra time, denying the Super Eagles a chance to reach the final.

In a message posted on his X handle on Thursday, Obi praised the determination and fighting spirit of the players and encouraged them to remain motivated ahead of the third-place playoff.

“Dearest gallant Super Eagles, it was a battle well fought, and heads were not bowed.

“Thank you for a beautiful 120 minutes of incredible play. You showed your strength and prowess against all odds.

“The journey is not over. You have made the nation proud. Keep your heads high, the Eagle never stops soaring. There is another stage, let’s go get that medal. You have done well,” Obi wrote.

Omokri also weighed in on the team’s performance, taking to Facebook on Wednesday to commend the Eagles for their effort against a strong Moroccan side.

“It was not for want of trying that the Super Eagles lost to Morocco. I am super proud of their effort today, as all Nigerians should be. Great teamwork,” he wrote.

He further noted that the circumstances surrounding the match made Nigeria’s display even more impressive.

“It is worth stating that they played against a home squad that has never lost a home game in sixteen years. Yet, with all that pressure, they still gave it their best measure. Well done, Super Eagles!” he said.

Nigeria will now shift focus to the third-place match, where they are scheduled to face Egypt on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, Senegal, who edged Egypt 1–0 in the other semi-final on Wednesday, will battle Morocco in Sunday’s final for the AFCON 2025 title.