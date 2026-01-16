The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 edition has achieved a new goal-scoring feat in the competition’s history after recording 120 goals already scored ahead of Sunday’s final. In a Friday statement cited by TVC News on the Confederation of African Football official w...

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 edition has achieved a new goal-scoring feat in the competition’s history after recording 120 goals already scored ahead of Sunday’s final.

In a Friday statement cited by TVC News on the Confederation of African Football official website, the landmark figure surpasses the previous record of 119 goals, which was scored during the 2023 edition of the competition in Cote d’Ivoire and underlines the attacking intent, technical quality and growing confidence of teams across the continent.

According to the statement, before that, 102 goals were scored at the 2019 tournament in Egypt when the tournament was expanded from 16 to 24 teams.

The statement reads, “Several of the continent’s heavyweights played leading roles in the scoring surge. Senegal, Nigeria, Morocco and Côte d’Ivoire all showcased attacking depth, while emerging talents matched established stars for influence and impact.

“Among the highest contributors of goals to the impressive scoring record are some of Africa’s top players, including Brahim Diaz of Morocco, who leads the scoring charts with five goals.”

The statement added, “He is closely followed by superstars Mohammed Salah of Egypt and Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, who have four goals each and with both players involved in the third place playoff, the top scorer gong is still up for grabs.

“With two matches still to be played, the record could yet be extended, capping a tournament that has consistently delivered entertainment, drama and high-quality football.

“From the opening round, AFCON 2025 signalled its intent. Coaches embraced bolder tactical approaches, forwards thrived in expansive systems and matches frequently swung on moments of individual brilliance or collective attacking flair.”

CAF attributed the goal-scoring success to the expansion to 24 teams, though often been debated, stressing that the Morocco 2025 edition has shown how depth across African football is translating into competitive, goal-filled encounters rather than cautious stalemates.

CAF further stated that the thrilling comebacks, late winners and end-to-end contests became a familiar theme as fans were kept on edge throughout the group and knockout stages.

The statement further reads, “The previous record from Egypt 2019 was broken even before the tournament reached its decisive phase, with the knockout rounds continuing the trend rather than slowing it down. Pressure, traditionally associated with tighter football, failed to stifle creativity or ambition.

“Morocco’s stadiums, filled with colour, noise and energy, provided a fitting backdrop as goals flowed and celebrations echoed from Tangier to Rabat. Home support added to the spectacle, but the scoring story stretched far beyond the hosts.”

“More than a statistic, the 120-goal milestone reflects a wider shift in African football. Players are more tactically versatile, physically prepared and technically assured, while teams are increasingly willing to play on the front foot.

“As AFCON 2025 heads towards its conclusion, this record-breaking edition has already secured its place in history — not only for the numbers it produced, but for the statement it made about the present and future of African football,” the statement concluded.